I've been working at WSBS radio in the southern Berkshires since December of 2005. Over the years I have seen some common and interesting wildlife in the Great Barrington station's backfield including deer and a coyote (or it may have been a coydog, I have a hard time telling them apart). Needless to say, it's common to see wildlife around the area of the radio station. In addition, the station is near wetlands which means you're bound to see some critters in and around the station itself. It's not uncommon to bump into mice once in a while or see some garter snakes hanging out near the front door area. Insects also take up residence once in a while. In the summertime, I'll see ladybugs around and the ever-so-common stink bug. Luckily, our pest control expert has kept the critter activity to a low roar.

I Recently Spotted a Big Spider in the WSBS Building

I was recently adjusting one of the rugs in the station and when I lifted it up I was welcomed by this big guy. I was surprised at first but then immediately grabbed my phone.

He was good-sized and a bit jumpy. I thought he was interesting looking so I snapped a couple of pics. Do you have any spider expertise? I was just wondering what kind of spider this is. I transported him outdoors after our photoshoot and let him roam free. What are some critters that you have come across either at work or at home? Feel free to message us via our free app.

