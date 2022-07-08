In case you haven't heard, the Town of Great Barrington hosts free concerts at the gazebo behind Town Hall Wednesday and Friday evenings throughout the summer from 5:30 - 7:00 pm. These shows offer something for everyone as you get an eclectic mix of music performed by artists from all walks of life.

The next concert coming up is this Friday, July 8 as the Wanda Houston Band will be entertaining you with some of the best jazz and R&B around. Wanda who is a resident of Berkshire County has toured with some of the biggest names in the music business including Martha and the Vandellas as well as The Platters. She has also performed on stage with Celine Dion, Joe Cocker, and Barbara Streisand, just to name a few. Wanda and her band definitely cover plenty of territory performing throughout New England including the Berkshires and now you can see them perform outside with Great Barrington as the beautiful backdrop to the show.

If you have never heard or seen Wanda perform live, below we have given you a sample of what you can expect to hear and see tonight at the downtown gazebo in Great Barrington.

Wanda's band includes Jeff Stevens on trumpet and Rob Kelly on keyboards.

In addition, the Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series welcomes the first performance of their new children’s programming on Saturday mornings,

following in the tradition of David Grover - at “Grovers Corner” aka the gazebo.

Willy Welch will perform this Saturday, July 9 at 10:30 am, Check out the upcoming schedule of performances by going here.

