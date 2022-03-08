Berkshire County To See Snow On Wednesday, Saturday…

Monday evening sometime before 8 p.m., my phone alerted me that we had some heavy weather moving through, a thunderstorm warning, actually. Within minutes, wind driven rain was pinging off the windows and flashes of lightning could be seen for miles.

Then, it was over. Well, the rain part was. At least our vehicles got a nice car wash! Winds seem to hang around into the overnight leaving some parts of Berkshire County without power and debris a plenty.

VERY MARCH. IN LIKE A LION...WELL, WE'LL SEE IF IT GOES OUT LIKE A LAMB...

Warmer temperatures and rain are leaving Berkshire lakes unsafe, and ski resorts deciding what to do...but it's still winter! Spring arrives on March 20 and snow is in the forecast for Berkshire County, albeit not too much...

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. High 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.

Wednesday night: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Thursday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 44F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Rain mixing with and changing to snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

All weather information courtesy of weather.com.