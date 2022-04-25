Berkshire County is known as America's Premier Cultural Resort and for good reason. When you think about all of the theater, live music, and museum options that are available in the Berkshires, it's not surprising that people want to travel a great distance to visit our area. When you combine our art culture with our endless outdoor options and natural beauty, it's a no-brainer that folks would want to not only visit here but live in Berkshire County as well, we have something for everyone.

Berkshire County also has the advantage of being able to offer all four seasons pretty evenly. Again, something for everyone. Sometimes we joke about the Berkshire weather being fickle. I had a guest on-air with me a couple of weeks ago who mentioned that Berkshire County seems like the only county where you can experience all four seasons in one day. That's pretty funny but as residents of the Berkshires know, the guest's joke can be true at times.

Get our free mobile app

What will the Weather be Like in Berkshire County this Summer?

If you're thinking about summer plans and what the weather is going to be like in Berkshire County, according to Almanac.com, summer temperatures will be slightly cooler than normal, on average, with above-normal rainfall. The hottest periods will be in early to mid-July and mid-to-late August.

In addition, the website features a chart of what the weather will be like during the month of May in Berkshire County (I entered Pittsfield when looking up the long-range forecast). You can check out the chart below.

I don't mind the cooler temperatures I just hope we don't get a washout this summer. How about you?

KEEP READING: Check out these crazy weather disasters.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.