Berkshire County is Going to Get Cold, Are Your Windows Ready?

Berkshire County can be really cold in the winter. Remember last year? We had some frigid days, and it was even worse at night and overnight. It was rough.

A Tricky Winter Could Be in the Cards for Berkshire County

This winter, the Farmer's Almanac is warning us to expect anything and everything, including rain, freezing rain, and heavy wet snow. Then again, I'm sure that doesn't sound too unique to Berkshire ears. It's an all too familiar tune. Berkshire County residents get everything, including the kitchen sink thrown at us by Mother Nature each winter.

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Berkshire Residents Prep Early

While many of us are prepared for the toughest winter storms by gathering up salt, sand, tuning up the snowblowers, securing our plow guy, and having shovels galore, are your windows ready for the cold, harsh weather?

Are Your Windows Old and Drafty? They May Not Be Ready for Another Berkshire Winter

If you have old, drafty windows- in other words, throwing your money away- it may be time to upgrade your windows. But don't go out to the store just yet. You can update your windows and pay much less than retail in our special window auction.

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If You Need New Windows, You'll Want to Participate in Our Special Window Auction

Right now bidding is open on a houseful of energy-efficient Sunrise windows from Thermo Expert. You can save thousands on ten new windows, then save on your heating bill all winter long. You know how high those heating bills can get, especially with the sub-zero temperatures and crazy wind chills that Berkshire County receives from time to time. The windows retail for $12,000, but you won't pay that much in our special window auction. Go here for complete details and to place your bid. The window auction ends this Saturday (10/24) at 7 pm. Don't get shut out, but make sure you can shut your windows tight.

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