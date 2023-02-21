Much of Massachusetts including the Berkshires has experienced a mild winter. That's not to say we haven't experienced any cold conditions or snowstorms but for much of this winter, we have seen little snow and have experienced some very mild temperatures. You know how it is in Berkshire County though, the temperature could be in the mid-50s for part of the day and then slide back into the 20s/30s by afternoon. You really do need to have clothing for multiple seasons ready to go at any time when living or spending any length of time in the Berkshires.

Get our free mobile app

Berkshire County Will See Some Seasonal Weather This Week

This week, particularly Wednesday into Thursday, we're set to experience some weather that you would normally see in the Berkshires this time of year with a mix of sleet, snow, and freezing rain. As a matter of fact, there is a winter weather advisory in effect for much of Berkshire County from late Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday afternoon so make sure you give yourself plenty of time if and when you have to travel.

How Will This Weekend Look in the Berkshires?

By this weekend, things will be pretty normal with some snow in the forecast but as of this writing, it's nothing to worry about as the major weather services are calling for scattered snow showers this Saturday night and on Sunday with little to no accumulation expected. How do you feel? Do you want to see one more major storm strike the Berkshires before spring arrives or continue things the way they are and keep everything mild, snow-free, and smooth sailing?

LOOK: The most extreme temperatures in the history of every state Stacker consulted 2021 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to illustrate the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state. Each slide also reveals the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation record and all-time highest 24-hour snowfall.

Keep reading to find out individual state records in alphabetical order.