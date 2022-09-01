Streaming. That's the big thing now, isn't it? Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, or what have you, people love having the bigger variety of content right there at their fingertips.

What's not to love? Streaming is handy, convenient, and cost-effective in many ways. Before I get to the point, allow me to ask: How often do you stream, and for how long do you stream on average?

Here's the big question, Berkshire County. Could you give up streaming for one entire month? Before you all give me a resounding, "NO!!!!", let me finish. Could you give up streaming for a month for a chance to win $1K?

I realize for many people $1,000 is really not a whole lot, but nowadays every little bit helps, right? Online retailer My Protein, which specializes in sports nutrition products and apparel, is going to give you that chance.

Now obviously there are certain rules and conditions(aren't there always?):

You must be 18 or older and a U.S. citizen or permanent resident to apply; You must have a minimum of two streaming services; You must not watch any streaming service whatsoever for an entire month; The winner will be required to answer questions regarding what they did with all that free time without streaming services.

Just think about what you could do with all that free time! You could take a leisurely walk(or an energetic one!) along the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail. Or take in an aerial adventure at Ramblewild in Lanesborough.

Or visit Arrowhead on Holmes Road and see where Herman Melville lived(and where he wrote "Moby Dick"). You could even grab the family and take them on an exciting rafting trip with Crab Apple Whitewater.

Heck, you can do all of those activities and then some! You'll have a whole month to do lots of stuff while you're not streaming. If any of my friends or neighbors think they're up for the challenge, I sincerely wish them good luck! How about you? Think you can do it?

You must apply by September 16th. That's the deadline. And it will be here before you know it. For more details and info, visit My Protein's website here.

