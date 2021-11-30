Berkshire COVID Hospitalization Numbers Rise

As news of the new Omicron variant makes headlines, the Delta variant is still spreading throughout Berkshire County and the number of hospitalized patients rose over the weekend according to Berkshire Medical Center's information kiosk.

On Monday, the number of people being treated for COVID rose to 19; that number up from 14 last Friday.

 

The testing positivity rate has also increased to 9.5%, and the seven-day average number of cases a day in The Berkshires is now 63.

 

 

The average 14-day case rate for the City of Pittsfield is 52 according to the city's dashboard.

With the transmission of the disease higher than some weeks ago, the incident rate has gone from YELLOW to RED.

 

The CDC is recommending vaccine and vaccine booster shots for all Americans to help curb COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR VACCINE AND BOOSTER INFORMATION.

