Berkshire CVS Pharmacies Closing for Daily Lunch Break Beginning February 28th

Berkshire Area CVS pharmacies Closing for Lunch.

A text, I received from CVS this afternoon informed me that CVS pharmacy departments may be closed for lunch from 1:30 to 2:00 pm daily.

According to YahooFinance, the reason is to give pharmacists a “predictable and consistent daily pause.” According to the text I received the closing will go into effect on February 28th.

CVS has a number of locations in the Berkshires.

107 West Street, Pittsfield

481 Pittsfield Road, Lenox

655 Cheshire Road, Lanesborough

362 Main Street, Barrington

Veterans Memorial Drive, North Adams

Earlier this year CVS announced it would be closing close to 900 stores over the next three years. The list of stores has not yet been released. The half-hour pharmacy closing to give pharmacists and workers a break will only affect the pharmacy within CVS and not the entire store.

CVS is not the only pharmacy closing for lunch. A number of Wallgreens pharmacies have been closing from 1:30 to 2:00 pm for some time. Throughout the health and medical field it is commonplace to shut the business down for lunch. Both my doctor and dentist do not schedule any appointments between noon and 1 pm.

Healthcare workers have been put to the test for years battling the effects of the pandemic. Where I sit it is a good thing a major corporation is mandating a daily break for staff members. Even if it's just a half-hour, especially for those positions that require the highest degree of concentration to perform. It was only a couple of months ago many of us watched little George Bailey realize the mistake of the Bedford Falls pharmacist Mr. Gower.

