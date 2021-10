Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington Is Among 66 DA’s Backing Rachael Rollins

66 elected prosecutors around the country are backing Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts by issuing a joint statement supporting her. Those prosecutors include Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.

President Biden nominated Rollins to serve as U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts in July. The Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote in September ended up as an 11-11 tie after several members pushed what the document says are distortions and falsehoods concerning Rollins’ work as District Attorney.

You can read the joint statement HERE.

Get our free mobile app

Here is the list of elected prosecutors, including Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington, that are supporting Rollins' nomination:

Diana Becton

District Attorney, Contra Costa County, California

Wesley Bell

Prosecuting Attorney, St. Louis County, Missouri

Buta Biberaj

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Loudoun County, Virginia

Sherry Boston

District Attorney, DeKalb County, Georgia

Chesa Boudin

District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California

Aisha Braveboy

State’s Attorney, Prince George’s County, Maryland

Leevin Camacho

Attorney General, Guam

John Choi

County Attorney, Ramsey County (St. Paul), Minnesota

Dave Clegg

District Attorney, Ulster County, New York

Shameca Collins

District Attorney, 6th Judicial District, Mississippi

Scott Colom

District Attorney, 16th Judicial District, Mississippi

Laura Conover

County Attorney, Pima County (Tucson), Arizona

John Creuzot

District Attorney, Dallas County, Texas

Satana Deberry

District Attorney, Durham County, North Carolina

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Arlington County and the City of Falls Church, Virginia

Steve Descano

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Fairfax County, Virginia

Thomas J. Donovan Jr.

Attorney General, Vermont

Michael Dougherty

District Attorney, 20th Judicial District (Boulder), Colorado

Mark Dupree

District Attorney, Wyandotte County (Kansas City), Kansas

Matt Ellis

District Attorney, Wasco County, Oregon

Keith Ellison

Attorney General, Minnesota

Kimberly M. Foxx

State’s Attorney, Cook County (Chicago), Illinois

Kimberly Gardner

Circuit Attorney, City of St. Louis, Missouri

José Garza

District Attorney, Travis County (Austin), Texas

George Gascón

District Attorney, Los Angeles County, California

Former District Attorney, City and County of San Francisco, California

Former Chief, San Francisco Police Department, California

Former Chief, Mesa Police Department, Arizona

Sarah F. George

State’s Attorney, Chittenden County (Burlington), Vermont

Joe Gonzales

District Attorney, Bexar County (San Antonio), Texas

Mark Gonzalez

District Attorney, Nueces County (Corpus Christi), Texas

Deborah Gonzalez

District Attorney, Western Judicial Circuit (Athens), Georgia

Eric Gonzalez

District Attorney, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York

Andrea Harrington

District Attorney, Berkshire County, Massachusetts

Jim Hingeley

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Albemarle County, Virginia

John Hummel

District Attorney, Deschutes County, Oregon

Natasha Irving

District Attorney, 6th Prosecutorial District, Maine

Michael Jackson

District Attorney, Dallas County, Alabama

Kathy Jennings

Attorney General, Delaware

Shalena Cook Jones

District Attorney, Chatham County (Savannah), Georgia

Lawrence S. Krasner

District Attorney, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rebecca Like

Acting Prosecuting Attorney, County of Kaua’i, Hawaii

Brian S. Mason

District Attorney, 17th Judicial District, Colorado

Ryan Mears

Prosecuting Attorney, Marion County (Indianapolis), Indiana

Spencer Merriweather

District Attorney, Mecklenburg County, North Carolina

Brian Middleton

District Attorney, Fort Bend County, Texas

Stephanie Morales

Commonwealth’s Attorney, Portsmouth, Virginia

Marilyn Mosby

State’s Attorney, Baltimore City, Maryland

Jody Owens

District Attorney, Hinds County, Mississippi

Alonzo Payne

District Attorney, 12th Judicial District, Colorado

Joseph Platania

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Charlottesville, Virginia

Bryan Porter

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Alexandria, Virginia

Dalia Racine

District Attorney, Douglas County, Georgia

Karl Racine

Attorney General, District of Columbia

Kwame Raoul

Attorney General, Illinois

Tori Verber Salazar

District Attorney, San Joaquin County, California

Dan Satterberg

Prosecuting Attorney, King County (Seattle), Washington

Eli Savit

Prosecuting Attorney, Washtenaw County (Ann Arbor), Michigan

Mike Schmidt

District Attorney, Multnomah County (Portland), Oregon

Daniella Shorter

District Attorney, 22nd Judicial District, Mississippi

Carol Siemon

Prosecuting Attorney, Ingham County (Lansing), Michigan

Gregory Underwood

Commonwealth’s Attorney, City of Norfolk, Virginia

Matthew Van Houten

District Attorney, Tompkins County (Ithaca), New York

Cyrus R. Vance

District Attorney, New York County (Manhattan), New York

Andrew Warren

State Attorney, 13th Judicial Circuit (Tampa), Florida

Lynneice Washington

District Attorney, Jefferson County, Bessemer District, Alabama

Jared Williams

District Attorney, Augusta, Georgia

Todd Williams

District Attorney, Buncombe County (Asheville), North Carolina

Monique H. Worrell

State Attorney, 9th Judicial District (Orlando), Florida

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.