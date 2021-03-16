Berkshire DA Announces Arraignment of Mainwaring

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington announced today that the Berkshire Superior Court arraigned Conrad Mainwaring on 12 counts of indecent assault and battery according to the DA's office.

Troopers assigned to the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit attached to Harrington’s office completed the rendition of Mainwaring from California late last week in preparation for today’s appearance.

Mainwaring had not guilty pleas entered on his behalf on the charges. Judge John Agostini set bail at $200,000 with conditions that Mainwaring have no contact with children under the age of 16, surrender his passport, confirm whereabouts with probation, and waive rendition.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office previously obtained the indictments on the 69-year-old former Olympian for nine counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 14 and three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under the age of 14. The investigation was launched by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit upon receipt of open source media information from ESPN reporting the alleged incidents in great detail.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers arrested Mainwaring on the fugitive from justice warrant with Mainwaring subsequently waiving extradition. The charges are the result of a multi-year, multi-jurisdictional investigation conducted by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit into dozens of allegations of indecent assault and batteries committed by Mainwaring.

He allegedly committed these acts while employed as a counselor at Camp Greylock in Becket in the 1970s. The State Police investigation consisted of extensive follow up on various leads and interviews across numerous states and college campuses across the country.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington made the following statement:

I thank the State Police investigators who continue to work tirelessly on this case. We believe that there are many other victims and we ask them to contact local law enforcement or the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit as we continue to seek justice. We take allegations of adults who abuse their position of trust by preying on youth very seriously and will continue to focus our prosecutorial resources on holding perpetrators of these crimes accountable.

The Massachusetts State Police and Berkshire State Police investigators believe there are other victims and witnesses across the country who have yet to come forward. Investigators have established a dedicated phone line within the Berkshire Detective Unit for victims and witnesses in this case to report any information.

Victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact investigators on this dedicated telephone line at: (413) 449-5863.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Tesoniero is prosecuting the case.

