The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has created a resource guide to educate community members about the availability of health and safety resources during social distancing.

The comprehensive guide is 31 pages long and provides tons of important information including how to contact all the local courts and police Departments in Berkshire County, a complete listing of town/city contacts, municipal services that are available and how to obtain them, where and how to obtain health services, and a lot more.

The resource guide is designed for use by individuals and service providers and will continue to be updated as the situation evolves.

The COVID-19 pandemic presents new challenges for the residents of Berkshire County. This comprehensive guide is an investment from my office to help meet those challenges by connecting people to the resources they need - District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office is asking that all residents to remain vigilant in reducing the spread of COVID-19 and supporting neighbors, family members, and friends.

The full resource guide is available here: https://www.mass.gov/doc/berkshire-district-attorneys-offices-covid-19-community-resource-guide/download