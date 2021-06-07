Berkshire DA’s Office Renews Call for Info on Bressette Murder

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has renewed its call for information about the 2014 murder of Joshua Bressette. The DA’s Office sent a media release on Friday regarding the case.

Bressette was last seen at the former Price Chopper on Route 2 in North Adams on May 5, 2014. He was reported missing on May 7, 2014 and on May 8, 2014, New York Police discovered his body on a rooftop in Bronx, N.Y. He died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit and the North Adams Police are assisting New York authorities in the investigation with connections and potential crimes occurring in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

This weekend, on June 6, his loving family should be celebrating Joshua’s 33rd birthday but instead mourn their loss. They deserve closure and justice... The State Police and North Adams Police continue to work this case diligently to hold the perpetrator accountable and we ask the public to help us. We hope people who may now remember additional information or those who were unwilling to be forthcoming will break their silence, do the right thing, and help give this family closure. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit is asking for anyone with information to call troopers at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4944.

Bressette was born in North Adams in 1988. He is the son of Kevin Bressette and Kenna Waterman. He attended North Adams Schools and worked last as a bicycle mechanic at The Spoke Shop in Williamstown. He enjoyed drawing, motorcycles, art, tattoo art, music, animals and the outdoors.

Bressette’s family is carrying his memory on through the Josh Bressette Commit to Save a Life Foundation. The foundation provides financial support to people who seek recovery from substance use disorder.