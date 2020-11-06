Berkshire DA’s Office Secures Domestic Violence Conviction

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office secured another domestic violence conviction through evidence based prosecution on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

According to a media release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, Luis Rosado, 48, of Pittsfield pled guilty to three counts of assault and battery on a household member and single counts of strangulation, larceny from a person, and violation of a protection order. Judge Paul Smyth sentenced Rosado to one year at the Berkshire County House of Correction and 18 months’ probation with conditions to which if Rosado violates will subject him to serve the District Court’s maximum sentence of two and a half years.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office requested the court sentence Mr. Rosado to 18 months at the House of Correction while Defense Counsel asked for one year.

Pittsfield Police responded to a 911 call on May 11 and determined there was probable cause to arrest Rosado for two separate assaults that evening. On June 20, Pittsfield Police responded to a domestic violence call and determined Rosado repeatedly punched and strangled the victim.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office proceeded with the prosecution despite the victim’s unwillingness to testify. Law enforcement and emergency medical technicians gathered significant evidence to prove the assault and through litigation, the court granted the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office approval to enter phone calls the defendant made to the victim while at the House of Correction attempting to convince the victim not to participate in the proceedings.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington released the following statement:

The great work by the Pittsfield Police Department and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office allowed us to secure this conviction. Domestic violence is a global human rights issue and my office continues to prioritize these cases. Our evidence-based prosecution policy holds perpetrators of these crimes accountable.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office adopted new policies, implemented trainings, and are building a community response to domestic and sexual violence. This conviction reflects those efforts.

