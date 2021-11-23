Berkshire dog lovers…Thanksgiving scraps…what’s good for your dog and what’s not…

Sure, you probably enjoy the company of your 4-legged best friend more than you do most of your extended family members but you should be very careful what you share with your pooch from the Thanksgiving dinner table. While some of the feast is fine to share, there are some tasty treats that only humans should consume.

Let’s start with the good stuff that is ok to give your pup in moderation. From the bird white meat is ok as long as it is well cooked and not seasoned. For Prince’s side dishes cranberry sauce is ok, the same for mashed potatoes without butter, sweet potatoes, uncooked green beans, pumpkin, and apple slices are a wonderful treat for dogs…just stay away from the apple core. Raw carrots and celery from the appetizer tray are also great dog treats.

The foods that you shouldn’t feed your dog from the Thanksgiving table include turkey skin, turkey bones, ham, mushrooms, nuts, stuffing, onions, anything with garlic, grapes, raisins, yams, and of course chocolate.

There are a number of different reasons for not feeding your dog the foods listed above. Where turkey bones are a major choking hazard, stuffing contains spices, butter, and other ingredients like onions that are too rich for a dog that can cause pancreatitis or other digestive issues.

If you are hosting the family gathering or your dog is also invited to the Thanksgiving feast, be sure to let the other guests know that you will be taking care of Fidos turkey-day meal and treats and not to feed him from the table. Keep an eye out because there’s always that little rebel cousin, uncle, or aunt looking to trade a tasty morsel for some tail wags that could end your day with an emergency trip to the vet instead of passing out in your favorite chair with your best friend by your side.

