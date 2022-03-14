Berkshire Fans Are Excited And Thrilled As An NFL Legend Returns

On February 1st, Quarterback Tom Brady announced he would be stepping out of the football field after over two decades with The New England Patriots and most recently with Tampa Bay. It's no secret that Brady STILL has a following here in the Berkshires and all across the Bay State as the 2022 season was ready to experience a major void on the gridiron. that all changes this past weekend as # 12 made the announcement of his triumphant return.

The following statement was posted on Brady's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram social media pages: "These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business....LFG"

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Getty Images loading...

Brady's month and a half hiatus was truly short lived. It is believed last season's failure to advance into The Super Bowl played a major role in his decision. He hoisted the Lombardi trophy back in 2020 with his new squad and also had the honor of duplicating the process 6 times prior to that with The Patriots. It's not like he really needs the money to forge ahead, but he is playing with pride and honor and when it comes time to call it a football career, he will do so in his own terms.

Brady will be up and running in his starting position with the Buccaneers in September and believes his time will be better spent on the field than in the stands. On a local note, many Berkshire county football fans are relieved to see him back at the helm as they STILL remember his major contributions in Foxboro and his professionalism is very much acknowledged. They wish he would be continuing this journey in a Patriots uniform, but here is a candid shot of the master in his craft during his two decades of service in New England:

Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots Getty Images loading...

Whether you are a fan or not, it is without a doubt, Tom Brady's name is well associated with the NFL as the football realm just would NOT be the same without him. Let's see if he can follow through with the delivery of another Super Bowl in the Sunshine State. As Asia used to say in their 1982 hit: "Only Time Will Tell"!