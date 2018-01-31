Berkshire Home, Garden & Outdoor Expo Returns in March

Spring is going to be here before you know it, which means getting all of your upcoming home improvement projects in order.

The timing couldn't be more perfect for the return of the Berkshire Home, Garden and Outdoor expo. The event will take place March 10 & 11 at Berkshire Community College's Paterson Field House.

All areas of home improvement will be represented at the expo. Whether you are in need of landscaping, bathroom remodels, help with your drafty homes, windows, sliding patio doors, or anything you can think of, it will all be at your disposal at the event.

Like the Berkshire Home, Garden and Outdoor Expo Facebook page for updates on this big event.

If you are a home improvement specialist and would like to take part in the 2018 Berkshire Home, Garden and Outdoor expo, you can get more information and get started by calling 413-499-3333, Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.