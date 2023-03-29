Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Gunner

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is a handsome young pup named Gunner. Gunner is a 1-and-a-half-year-old male Labrador Terrier mix with a happy-go-lucky attitude who can be rocking an adorable little bow tie below.

Guuner loves to live life on the wild side! Berkshire Humane staff say he's definitely a go-getter and would appreciate a home that enjoys his gung-ho nature. He needs an active home where his adopters will be willing to exercise him every day.

Gunner is still a young pup, so he needs a little help with his manners, especially learning not to pull on leashes or jump on new folks. He loves meeting new people and is very confident in new situations. Gunner would prefer a home without cats and a dog family may be suitable with a dog intro.