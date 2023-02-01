Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bobo

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Bobo a 5-year-old tan retriever mix who was surrendered to Berkshire Humane Society because his owner had a change in lifestyle.

Bobo is a very nice but sensitive pup, according to shelter staff. He likes to meet new people but can be shy and nervous in new situations. Bobo would like a home where his people could be home with him often, he enjoys being a shadow. Even though he'll want to follow you around all day, Bobo is a very low-key dog and doesn't need a lot of exercise. He walks well on a leash, but a quick walk just around the block is just fine for him!

Bobo is not yet housetrained but is pee pad-trained. Kennel staff are working hard with him to teach him to go to the bathroom outside. He could live in a home with kids at least 10 years old and with dogs and cats.

If you are interested in meeting Bobo, call 413-447-7878, extension 126.