Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Bucky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Bucky, a 7-year-old retriever lab mix who staff describes as a big sweet cuddly guy looking for a home to enjoy his golden years. Bucky was brought to Berkshire Humane Society when his owner, unfortunately, passed away.

Bucky loves going for walks and playing with toys in the pen. He does have an old knee injury and a barely noticeable limp on his hind end, but it does not bother him at all! Unfortunately, he can't go for super long walks or run a marathon but a nice breeze around the block would be great for this pup.

Bucky also loves going for car rides and going on new adventures with people. He can be a bit barky so he would not be a good candidate for apartments, a home setting would be best for him. Bucky could live with cats and respectful kids 8 years or older, however, he doesn't get along great with other dogs. He's truly just a sweet boy looking for someone that he can love.

If you're interested in learning more about Bucky, please call the Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878 or visit the shelter at 214 Barker Rd in Pittsfield.