Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Chai

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week is Chai a black and orange female lionhead mix rabbit. Chai is featured this week because February is Adopt a Rescued Rabbit Month.

Chai was surrendered to Berkshire Humane Society because her owner had gotten another female rabbit that turned out to be a male, creating too many bunnies in the household.

Chai is as friendly as she is pretty. She’ll let you pick her up so you can pet her long, soft fur. Even though Chai is small, she is an adult, but the staff isn't quite sure how old she is, but lionheads can live to be almost 10 years old.

attachment-Chai 2 loading...

Chai, like the three unrelated rabbits currently at the shelter, is available pending her spay surgery. Because the rabbits haven’t been fixed yet, their photos are not on Berkshire Humane Society’s website.

If you are interested in adopting Chai or have questions about having a rabbit as a pet, please call Berkshire Humane Society’s small animal department at 413-447-7878, extension 124.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.