Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

As you may have read in the news, in February of this year 16 cats were abandoned in Richmond and Lanesboro in freezing cold temperatures. After their rescue, Berkshire Humane took custody of the 11 cats that survived. While the story is heartbreaking, the good news is that ten of those 11 cats are now available for adoption at the shelter. The 11th cat in the group just needs a little more medical improvement before he becomes available.

Berkshire Humane has had a lot of interest in the male cats that were found in Richmond, but not so much for the females from Lanesboro, especially the three that were brought in together: Dixie, Darla, and Delilah. They are each approximately 2-year-old domestic medium-haired muted tortoiseshell cats. Dixie and Darla have some white on them, whereas Delilah is mostly grey and buff-colored.

All are a bit shy at first, but with patience, these beautiful cats will show you how much they appreciate having the second chance they so much deserve.

Please call 413-447-7878, extension 124 if you are interested in adopting Dixie, Darla, Delilah or any of the cats abandoned out in the cold.

