Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Ember

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Ember, a six-year-old spayed female cat who was found as a stray hanging around a Pittsfield neighborhood. This pretty grey kitty is sweet and loves attention, but she wants to be the only cat in the house. Because she can get feisty, she’d be best in an adult-only home with no other pets.

attachment-Ember loading...

Ember has been at Berkshire Humane Society since mid-December and would love nothing more than to cuddle up and go to sleep in her own home with her own forever family.

If you are interested in meeting Ember, please call the Berkshire Humane Society cat room at 413-447-7878, extension 124.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.