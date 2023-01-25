Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Esteban

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Esteban, a handsome six-year-old neutered male grey tuxedo cat who came to Berkshire Humane Society because his previous people got a divorce.

Esteban is chatty, loves treats, and would love to just hang out on the couch with you because he has so much love to give! He could even snuggle up in your lap on these snowy winter days. Esteban is good with other cats and has lived with adults only.

If you'd like to meet Esteban, contact Berkshire Humane Society's feline department at 413-447-7878, extension 124.