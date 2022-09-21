Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Frank

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Frank, a stunning 2-year-old neutered Akita/pit bull mix. Frank is back at Berkshire Humane Society because his previous owner, who adopted him in June, unexpectedly had to move.

This sweetheart is part Akita, which is an ancient protection breed, so Frank can often be wary of new people but warms up to them quickly. After being out of the shelter and in a home for a couple of months, kennel staff observed a clearly noticeable improvement in his socialization with people.

Frank loading...

Frank loves going on walks and can possibly live with a female dog, but not male dogs, young children, or cats. He is house-trained and ready to go to a home with dog-savvy people who love to go on adventures as much as he does.

If you’d like to meet Frank, please call Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878, extension 126.