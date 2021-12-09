Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Fry Guy

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Fry Kid, a 1.5-year-old tan chihuahua mix who was taken from a bad situation with two other chihuahua mixes, Hamburglar and Grimace. See a theme going on there? The other McDonald’s characters were adopted, but Fry Kid is still looking for a home. This sweet boy is a bit shy at first, but once you gain his trust, he is loving and playful.

Because of Fry Kid's shyness, he should not go to a home with children under 8 years old. He would probably do OK with cats or other dogs. If you are interested in adopting Fry Kid, please call Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878, extension 126.

