Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Georgie

This week's Pet of the Week is Georgie, a 1.5-year-old tan and black neutered hound mix. Georgie is a sweet, fun-loving dog who is house-trained and social with other dogs. He’s a bit shy in new situations, so he should not go to a home with young children.

The best home for Georgie would be one without cats and where he can sing his hound song outside without worrying about sound-sensitive neighbors.

If you are interested in this lovable dog, please call Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878, extension 126.