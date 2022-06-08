Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Hachi

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Hachi. Hachi is a 7-year-old reddish-brown coonhound mix. This pup is a sweet, older gentleman who is more on the low-key side but loves to go on walks. Hachi behaves well on a leash and is the perfect companion for walks or hikes.

Hachi loves meeting new people and making new human friends, but should be the only pet in the home. He would be fine joining other dogs for walking dates but does not like to play much with them. Hachi could live with calm, respectful children.

If you are interested in him, please call 413-447-7878, extension 126.

