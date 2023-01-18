Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a neutered 3-year-old tan and white pit bull mix. This rambunctious young pup is looking for an active home to call his own. He came to Berkshire Humane from a shelter in New York that was jam-packed, but thankfully there was room for him in Pittsfield.

Husky loves to romp, roam and play! If you're looking for a hiking partner, then he would be the perfect fit. He's still learning basic manners such as walking on a leash and not jumping when meeting new people but that's an easy fix with time and consistency. Since he's a bit of a rowdy guy, he'd do best in a home without young children. Husky has many dog friends at the shelter but his play style is an acquired taste and any canine siblings would need to be ok with rough wrestling. Perhaps you could provide Husky with the perfect home he's looking for?

In addition to Husky, as of publication, Berkshire Humane Society has 19 dogs up for adoption, ranging from puppies to seven and eight-year-olds dogs. You can check them all out at berkshirehumane.org.

For more info on Husky and all the other dogs available for adoption at Berkshire Humane, you can reach the kennel at 413-447-7878, extension 126.