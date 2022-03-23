Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Kali

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Kali, who is being featured a second time because she’s such a great dog. Kali is a spayed 5-year-old pit bull mix who came to the shelter because her owner lost their housing. This pretty blue and white girl is currently spending a lot of time at Berkshire Humane Society’s back office while she waits for her forever family to come through the front door.

Kali (3)

Kali loves greeting people while gently carrying around her stuffed toys like they are her puppies. She’s a bit of a couch potato, so a low-key home without other pets would be best. Kali has some skin allergies, so her special food plus medications run about $100 a month.

If you’re interested in meeting this sweet, sweet dog, please call Berkshire Humane Society’s kennel at 413-447-7878, extension 126.

