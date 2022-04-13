Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Monica

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Monica, a two-year-old brown and white hound mix, who is looking for a home that craves adventure as much as she does. This active girl came to the Berkshire Humane Society as a stray so unfortunately, her past is completely unknown. She is still working on housetraining but seem to be very well trained and know multiple basic commands but needs a little help to remember to not jump or pull when walking.

attachment-77baa720-9f0b-4bfe-a87a-07d5ae35508b loading...

Monica is very food motivated and loves to train so a home that is looking for a training companion with being heaven on earth for her. Like most hounds, she can be a bit of a loudmouth when outside so if you have to sound-sensitive neighbors she might not be a good fit.

attachment-9da47a26-83c0-4f3e-a7ba-f3d5a1bfd2ce loading...

Monica has made a ton of doggie friends at Berkshire Humane Society and loves being social with other dogs, so she would do well in a home with other dogs, however, cats are a no-go. Shelter staff are unsure if this pup has ever been in a home with children, but could try under the proper circumstances.

If you are interested in this lovable dog, please call Berkshire Humane Society at 413-447-7878, extension 126.