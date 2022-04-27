Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Poseidon

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Poseidon, named after the God of Water. Ironically enough, he has not enjoyed all this rain stuff we've been seeing lately. This three-year-old Doberman Pinscher/Retriever mix is a gentle giant looking for his forever home with a family that will love him as much as the shelter staff does.

Poseidon might look a little intimidating, but he is a mushy, loveable marshmallow who you have to meet. Poseidon's love is not only limited to humans, he loves other dogs too! Playgroups with other dogs are one of his favorite activities here at Berkshire Humane, as well as long play sessions with his own toys in his pen.

If you're looking for a walking or running buddy, then look no further! Poseidon will be your knight in shining armor to keep you company while out and about. He could live with another dog or a dog-savvy cat and children 8 years and older.

If you'd like to learn more about Poseidon's personality or how to go about adoption, please call the kennel staff at (413) 447-7878 ext.126.