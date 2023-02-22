Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Topsy & Tiger

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Topsy and Tiger, a senior mother, and daughter pair who came to Berkshire Humane Society because their owner passed away.

Topsy, is a black and brown 12-year-old tabby with one crumpled ear and she's the mother.

Tiger, as her name suggests, is a brown tiger and is 10 years old.

Both Topsy and Tiger are spayed and have always lived indoors, with adults only. This pair of felines are good with dogs, but they could use some dental cleaning, which the Berkshire Humane Society will help support. Topsy is in the early stages of renal failure and will need extra TLC.

These two will be adopted together, with the adoption fee of the second cat being 50 percent off. If you'd like to give these sweet older ladies a home, please call 413-447-7878, extension 124.

In addition to talking about our Pet of the Week, John from Berkshire Humane give us more details on the shelters new lease of the former Allen Heighs Vetrinary Clinic which will be open to the public to eleviate other vetrinary offices in the Berkshires who have been overwhelmed with clientele in recent years.