Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Twix & Carmel

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are Twix and Caramel, two Guinea Pig brothers who have been at Berkshire Humane Society since December 21st. These two boys were surrendered to Berkshire Humane Society due to their owner's failing health.

Shelter staff describes Twix and Caramel as lively and huggable. Their previous home had taken them in along with their brother Reese (who has since been adopted) when they were young. Sadly, as the three brothers started to age they fought quite a bit and had to be separated, but are now much happier living in their own spaces. Thankfully, both brothers have spent time with each other along with cats, dogs, and children.

Although shy at first, like most Guinea pigs with new people, both Caramel and Twix warm up quickly and become engaging. They love to bop around exploring their surroundings and 'squeak and squeal' for their veggies. As a side note, Twix only has one eye, which does not seem to hinder him in any way.

If you have interest or questions about Twix and Carmel, give shelter staff a call at 448-7878 or stop by 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield.