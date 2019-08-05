Berkshire Humane Society’s Horse Show is Coming

On Aug. 25, 2019, Berkshire Equestrian Center will host the 26th Berkshire Humane Society Horse Show in Richmond. After 25 years of hosting, Overmeade Farm passed the reins. Through the support of the Hart Family and Overmeade Farm, the Horse Show has raised more than $250,000 during the lifetime of the event. Berkshire Humane Society (BHS) is excited to begin a new partnership with Berkshire Equestrian Center.

This event is recognized by the Western New England Professional Horseman’s Association. Riders participate in hunter and equitation classes, both on the flat and over fences. The show offers riders of all ages and skills an opportunity to compete while helping raise critical funds that support the programs and services of Berkshire Humane Society. BHS has provided care to thousands of homeless animals over the past 27 years, and the Horse Show is one event that makes this lifesaving work possible.

Divisions to be held include: Short/Long Stirrup, Baby Green Hunter, Low/Adult Hunter, Novice Hunter, Pre-Children’s/Adult Equitation, Junior/Amateur Hunter, Children’s Equitation, Pony Hunter, Children’s Hunter Horse, Modified Junior Equitation, Junior Equitation, Adult Equitation, among others.

“We are so excited that the Horse Show has returned,” said John Perreault, Executive Director for BHS. “This event is a great way for people of all ages to combine their love of horses and their compassion for all companion animals. We cannot thank Overmeade Farm and Berkshire Equestrian Center enough for their support. The Hart Family has made this event what it is today, and we’re thankful that Sarah Hogue at Berkshire Equestrian Center wants to continue this summer tradition that celebrates horses and helps homeless pets.”

The Berkshire Humane Society Horse Show begins at 9:00 a.m. and is free to the public. Berkshire Equestrian Center is located at 40 Perry’s Peak Road in Richmond, or enter at 802 State Road (Route 41).

For more information, contact Berkshire Equestrian Center at (413) 698-3200.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Berkshire Humane Society for online and on-air use)