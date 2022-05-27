Berkshire Jury: Delvalle-Rodriguez Guilty In Carnevale Shooting

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office has obtained guilty convictions of the person who shot Nicholas Carnevale. On Friday, after a three-week trial, a Berkshire Superior Court jury found 27-year-old Luis Delvalle-Rodriguez, of Pittsfield, guilty of shooting Carnevale on Aug. 21, 2018, at a party at the Ashley Reservoir on October Mountain.

I thank the jurors for their careful deliberation, the State Police for an exhaustive investigation, and the trial team for supporting the victims and for skillfully presenting the evidence that ultimately resulted in these convictions. I am relieved for the Carnevale family, who endured a court process that was significantly extended due to the COVID-19 court shutdowns with grace and continue to support Nick’s recovery. I hope these just convictions support Nick in his healing from the pain these defendants inflicted upon him. ~ Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington

The shooter will be sentenced Wednesday on multiple charges...

According to a media release from the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the jury found Delvalle-Rodriguez guilty of armed assault with intent to murder, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault, and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed kidnapping with serious bodily injury, two counts of armed kidnapping, two counts of assault and battery, and malicious damage to a motor vehicle. Judge Maureen Hogan scheduled sentencing for Wednesday.

Christopher Frazier has been acquitted on all charges...

The jury acquitted Christopher Frazier, 22, of Pittsfield of the same charges. Delvalle-Rodriguez was the shooter and Frazier was charged as part of a joint-venture with others for the attack. Delvalle-Rodriguez and Frazier are two of four accused of participating in the attack of then 19-year-old Carnevale, of Cheshire, which included pulling him from a vehicle, assaulting him, and then shooting him in the head.

Previous convictions...

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office previously obtained guilty convictions of Kevin Nieves and Daquan Douglas for their roles in the shooting. The court initially sentenced Nieves to 20 to 25 years in State Prison but is expected to increase that sentence in accordance with the Commonwealth’s arguments and the court sentenced Douglas to serve up to four years on a single count of misleading a police officer.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services and Ballistics Sections, forensic scientists assigned to the State Police Crime Laboratory, state troopers from the Lee and Cheshire barracks, members of the Pittsfield, Dalton, Washington and Hinsdale Police Departments and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department all participated in the investigation.

