Berkshire County is brimming with local music. It seems like everywhere you go, a local musician is performing either in a full band or solo. From restaurants, outside venues, theaters, backyards, studios, and more, the Berkshires is a paradise for local music. As a matter of fact, you can see a full Berkshire County schedule of live, local music by going to Music in the Berkshires.

Berkshire Magazine is Hosting a Photo Submission Contest of Music Happening in Berkshire County, and You Could Win

Since Berkshire County has a robust music scene, Berkshire Magazine is hosting a photo contest where you can submit photos of music happening in the Berkshires, and your photo could be published in Berkshire Magazine. Berkshire Magazine Editor-In-Chief, Anastasia Stanmeyer, recently discussed the details of the photo contest.

The photo contest is a nod to our sister publication called Music in the Berkshires. Basically, you take a photo with anything connected with music. It could be somebody recording in a studio or somebody performing outdoors. It could even be your kid practicing at home. It could be anything related to music, even somebody dancing; it's pretty wide open.

The official description of the contest reads:

The Berkshire hills are alive with music, so show us what you've got! The door's wide open to your visual interpretation of music, from people dancing at an outdoor concert to a child exploring a music shop; from someone learning an instrument to a prodigy performing; from a choral concert to a jam session at home. Hit the right note - and get your photo published in Berkshire Magazine!

Where Do I Submit My Photos and What's the Prize?

Photo submissions are being accepted now through Oct. 6, and selected winning images will be published in the Holiday issue of Berkshire Magazine. You can get more details and submit photos by going here.

