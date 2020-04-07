Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Now Part of Two-Day Virtual Summit

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is transforming the Berkshire Nonprofit Awards into a two-day virtual summit on nonprofit sustainability.

The expanded event will be held on May 19 and 20. It will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on May 19 with the Awards celebration, followed by keynotes, presentations and workshops throughout the afternoon and following day. Positive psychologist, Dr. Maria Sirois, will give the opening keynote address on the topic of resilience.

NPC Founder Liana Toscanini said, “We’re excited about this new virtual format because we can add so much value for attendees including short interviews with the honorees, guest speakers on critical topics such as revenue diversification and virtual fundraising, and an online resource room.”

Registration will be available online at the end of April.

The awards nomination deadline has been extended to April 15. You can get more information by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from Liana Toscanini from The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on-air use)

Photo: Liana Toscanini and Jesse Stewart