BERKSHIRE NONPROFITS HAVE PRESSING NEED FOR CASH SURVEY REVEALS

GREAT BARRINGTON -- The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in collaboration with The Women’s Fund of Western Massachusetts, has released the results of its flash survey on pressing nonprofit needs.

Five concerns have floated to the top: meeting payroll and general cash flow, cost of pivoting to work remotely, fundraising in the midst of a crisis, staying connected and advice on messaging, need for volunteers.

Immediate needs include: cash to pay bills, short term operating grants and low interest loans, access to information on what relief is available, help providing for clients (food, gift cards, drivers, childcare, diapers etc.), help getting the word out about online fundraisers and programs, video conferencing equipment.

NPC Executive Director Liana Toscanini explains, “It’s important to understand that most of our nonprofits are small, lean, and somewhat fragile financially-speaking. Nonprofits are chronically under-funded for basic infrastructure needs such as staff, equipment, and professional development. Many don’t have 3 months of operating reserves in the bank.”

Nonprofits anticipating longer-term needs will require stop-gap funding, help with grant writing, unrestricted grants, additional marketing, and capacity building.

For more information on COVID-19 resources for nonprofits and ways the community can help, go here.