Berkshire Opera Festival Cancels Summer Gala Concert

Berkshire Opera Festival (BOF) is reevaluating and reimagining the programming originally slated for its upcoming 2020 summer season.

After careful consideration with its Board of Directors, Co-Founders, and Staff, Berkshire Opera Festival has made the decision to cancel its Fifth Anniversary Gala Concert and Celebration scheduled for Aug. 13, 2020 at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington, MA. Under the current health and safety guidelines mandated by the State of Massachusetts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made that it is impossible to proceed with the evening’s performance and post-show celebration.

BOF will explore alternative ways of connecting and celebrating its Fifth Anniversary with its family of friends and supporters in the weeks and months to come. The Mahaiwe’s box office staff will email all current ticket holders to discuss their options, which include donating the value of their ticket in support of BOF or receiving a refund.