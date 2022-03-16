Berkshire Residence…You Can Order the 2nd Round of Free Gov COVID-19 Test Kits

A reminder that you can order another round of free government-issued COVID-19 test kits even if you haven’t used the 4 tests that you ordered and received in January. The government is allowing one resident per household in the country to order two separate rounds of 4 free test kits. Why not be proactive and order another 4 tests while they are available just in case.

Berkshire Residence Can Order Another Round of 4 Free COVID Test Kits

The entire process will take less than a minute. Click on this link https://www.covidtests.gov/...click on the "Order Free At-Home Tests" and fill out the simple form that will ask for your name, address, and email address.

You will see your "Order Summary" which will show that you will not be charged for the test kits. Hit the "Check Out Now" tab and your order will be sent out later this month through the USPS.

If you order this week, you are likely to have them delivered by the U.S. Postal Service less than a week later. If you have not ordered your first round of test kits you still can do so, and then at a later date order an additional round that includes 4 COVID-19 tests. Here’s what you need to know about your order:

*Limit of one order per residential address

*One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests

*Orders will ship free and delivered by your local Post Office.

Click on this link https://www.covidtests.gov/ and fill out the form to receive your test kits. It is the same link to re-order if you have already received your first round of free tests. The entire process takes about 1-minute to complete.

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33554688,"11":4,"28":1}">