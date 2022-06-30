Berkshire Residents: Check Out Some Vintage Vehicles This Weekend

An assortment of events take place during the July 4th holiday weekend as Berkshire residents can spend some time checking out some vintage vehicles on the grounds of Great Barrington's VFW located at 800 South Main Street (aka route 7). Mahaiwe Motors is also paying homage to one of our areas premiere classic car enthusiasts.

Jeff "Jinx" Blackwell recently passed away after a long battle with cancer as the community banded together in his honor to present this display of vintage vehicles, hot rods, race cars, muscle cars, customs and motorcycles. Jeff was also instrumental in entertaining audiences with unique "smoke shows" while riding his creative block Jeep. Tom and Jim Cavanaugh reiterated that you should arrive as early as possible as a large turn out is expected this Saturday.

The event begins on Saturday, July 2nd at 9 am and continues until 3 pm and you are welcome to display your classic car during this special presentation. Registration begins at 7 am and the first 300 vehicles will receive a "goody bag" and during the event homemade trophies will be presented during the course of this get together. A reminder to all visitors: Bring your cameras and snap some photos of classic cars that truly will provide a stroll down memory lane.

ALL proceeds will benefit Hospice of Southern Berkshire. In case of inclement weather, this special presentation will take place on Sunday, July 3rd from 9am to 3 pm. You can also get more details and a schedule of events by checking out The Mahaiwe Motors Facebook page by going here. Kudos to Kimberly Cavanaugh who organized this memorable tribute that truly bands our Berkshire county community.

Bring your appetite as a variety of food vendors will be ready to serve up some delicious fare. A full bar will also be available with LIVE music and try your luck on their 50/50 raffle. No pets are allowed on the premises for this event. To obtain more information, call Jim Cavanaugh at (413) 329-0425 OR Tom Cavanaugh at 1-518-929-5542.