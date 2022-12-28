Berkshire Residents: Popular Winter Destinations Are Within Reach

In one word, i can describe these locales in our backyard as "magical" in nature.

The beautiful part of these destinations is they are located within proximity of our listening area as the Berkshires and you don't have that far to drive. so without further ado, let's get to the list:

STOCKBRIDGE, MA

In my opinion, this hamlet in western Massachusetts draped with 18th and 19th century buildings along Main Street remains a draw for local residents and visitors who are looking for the charm and ambience that south county has to offer. It is a reminder of when Norman Rockwell painted his iconic image in the 1950’s. There are so many local shops to browse in the heart of Main Street and The Red Lion Inn continues to be a popular stopover as this facility is one of the nation’s oldest continuously operating historic inns. For more ideas to plan your trip visit the town of Stockbridge's web site by going here.

LENOX, MA:

Without a doubt, it's a very walkable village where you can see architecturally diverse churches, plus there are assorted restaurants for your dining pleasure. There are plenty of locally based businesses waiting for you to make that all-important appearance as we encourage you to "shop local". the vicinity is popular during the summer months when concerts at Tanglewood take center stage. Lenox is a very accessible destination centrally located between the city of Pittsfield and the town of Great Barrington as they awaits your presence. Plan accordingly by visiting the town's web site.

LITCHFIELD, CT:

Located south of the border in the northwest corner just off route 8 and 202, Litchfield is a colonial-era town which features an Arcadian landscape where visitors from our tri-state region and those who make their way to escape the urban scene find a walk along the village green as an oasis. There are also plenty of shops with an array of local merchants who are willing to assist you in shopping for antiques, art and souvenirs. Other popular destinations include the town's nature museum and you can hike at The White Memorial Conservation center. Log on here for more details and information

