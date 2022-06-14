Berkshire Residents Should Be Aware Of Another Phone Scam

An important alert has been issued from The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office as residents should pay heed to a pair of phone scams that have been circulating within the vicinity. One in particular is circulating throughout the city of North Adams as authorities are cautioning residents that an individual recently contacted an elderly couple stating their grandson was in custody and was being held on $10 thousand bail due to an unspecified crime.

Artur Artur loading...

The Berkshire Eagle reports this call came from a pre-paid cell phone which has been deemed untraceable in nature as residents are being warned to hang up immediately if someone identifies themselves as Anthony Anderson. An active investigation is in progress. North Adams police encourage you to call them immediately at (413) 664-4944, extension 1 or if you are in another area to contact your local police department.

Scam cubes gustavofrazao loading...

Another warning comes from The Berkshire County Sheriff's office as reports indicate an anonymous person is allegedly masquerading as one of their staff members. This is a statement given to The Berkshire Eagle that also appeared on Facebook:

"If you receive a call from a Lieutenant Troy Henderson informing the caller they have an arrest warrant for failure to appear, please hang up the phone. We have never had an individual by that name employed by The Sheriff's Office. Also, law enforcement would NEVER call to inform you that such a warrant is currently in your name".

Tero Vesalainen Tero Vesalainen loading...

Reports also indicate the alleged scammer was confronted over the phone by a legitimate member of The Sheriff's Office as this individual had the audacity to tell them he would be placed under arrest unless a fine was paid up front to avoid further charges. Police state it is important to immediately terminate ANY conversation where you do not recognize the phone number and immediate caution should be implemented in situations of this stature.