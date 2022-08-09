We recently alerted you on an article to take necessary steps in preventing the spread of Monkey Pox. As we update the situation, The Massachusetts Department of Public Health continues to closely monitor any new cases. So far, The Bay State has seen a 37% increase with a total of 157 cases documented as medical personnel are duplicating similar tactics that were used to keep an eye on COVID-19 which include contact tracing, PCR tests, isolating prospective patients and using various personal protective equipment to prevent the spread from accelerating to a high capacity.

Locally, in The Berkshires, a Pittsfield public health nurse recently discussed the precautions being taken in a recent interview with The National Public Radio affiliate in The Albany, New York area. The problem of an "extreme limited" availability of vaccination still remains viable, but there is good news: There are options for testing in the vicinity, but appointments are "very limited" in nature.

To review the symptoms, anyone diagnosed with monkey pox needs to look out for an excessive case of the flu, swelling of lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches and fatigue. You must also be aware of extended rashes on the face and throughout your body. Keep in mind, this virus spreads with contact of bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, sores or shared items that have been contaminated.

Health officials report the amount of global cases has been rampant in nature as they are closely monitoring statistics on a national and local level as The Biden administration is looking into further options to distribute the vaccine. Our nation's capital has declared Monkey Pox as an "epidemic deemed as a public health emergency". Over one and a half million people have been deemed eligible to receive this all important innoculation. Those who experience symptoms should NOT prolong taking steps to protect themselves

BOTTOM LINE: Take precautions and "be careful out there": Those words of wisdom come from Michael Conrad (Sgt. Phil Esterhaus on "Hill Street Blues") after briefing police officers on their daily agenda at the beginning of each episode of this 1980's classic NBC TV show.