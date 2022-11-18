Berkshire Residents: We’ll Bring You Some Sage Advice From Anna

A while back, we featured Anna Toyna on a previous "Let's Talk" segment and we are pleased to bring her back to our airwaves as she has been keeping busy with various projects in her business and media ventures.

The Delaware based personality will clue us in our "intuitive side" of life as she has been an expert on this field for over half a century. Anna is also the host of a radio show on The Liberty Works network which is broadcast nationwide as her main aim is to focus on your mind and the creativity it offers on a daily basis.

Anna is a graduate of Princeton University in southern New Jersey and she is giving back to her alma mater with various not for profit awareness projects that supports some of her worthy causes. She is also very active in pet rescue efforts as our four legged friends are always in her best interest (We ought to connect her with my near and dear friend from News 10, Chief Meteorologist Steve Caporizzo as he truly is the capital region's "premiere" animal advocate).

Anna is also involved in assisting battered women with children as this problem remains rampant in our world. Her involvement with the St. Mary's county facility is a TRUE testament in her humanitarian efforts. Stand by for more details on her newly, refurbished web site which promises a plethora of information for all who plan to check it out.

Grab your note pad and you'll learn quite a bit from this remarkable woman who continues to forge ahead in her adventures and journeys that life has to offer. Anna will chat further with Ron Carson on this Saturday's edition of "Let's Talk". Tune in at 9:05 am to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM

(Photos of Anna Toyna used by permission courtesy of her Linked-In page)