Three Berkshire Restaurants are Serving Free Meals to Active Duty Military Members and Retired Veterans

The military does so much for us, and those who fight for our freedom can't be thanked enough. This Veterans Day, many in the community will salute, remember, and thank our heroes; there's no doubt about that. After all, they deserve every ounce of thanks they receive and more.

Three Berkshire County Restaurants are Thanking Our Nation's Heroes with Free Meals This Wednesday

To take it a step further, three Berkshire County restaurants are coming together to thank military members by offering free meals. That's right, free meals will be served this Wednesday, Nov. 11.

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Which Berkshire Restaurants are Offering the Free Meals? Who is Eligible to Receive the Free Meals?

Number 10 Steakhouse (Castle Street, Great Barrington), Morgan House (Main Street, Lee), and Common Pub (Park Street, Housatonic) are coming together this Wednesday to thank all military members. Each of these restaurants is honoring our nation's heroes with a complimentary three-course meal and a drink. This special is for all active-duty military members and retired veterans.

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Enjoy a Free Meal at One Restaurant or at All Three

You can take your pick of which restaurant you go to, or feel free to go to all three. Again, the military does so much for us, more than we'll ever know, and these three restaurants recognize this.

Number 10 Great Barrington is open on Wednesday from 5 pm - 8:30 pm (413) 528-5244

The Morgan House in Lee is open on Wednesday from 4 pm - 8 pm (413) 243-3661

The Common Pub in Housatonic is Open on Wednesday from 3 pm - 11 pm (413) 274-5005

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz