Berkshire Running Center’s Frosted Mug 5K Series Is Back

Berkshire Running Center will be hosting the Frosted Mug 5K race at the Olde Heritage Tavern Sunday, January 30th. The race, sponsored by MountainOne, The Olde Heritage Tavern and White Lion Brewing Company will mark the return of the races since 2020.

Returning to an in-person format after having missed the 2021 season due to the pandemic, the running company has secured two events; the next one will be Sunday, March 13th at Zucchini’s restaurant.

The Lenox run will begin and end on Walker Street, following the course down and returning on Kemble St. The event begins at 11am. Preregistration online will close on Saturday at 5pm. Day of registration opens at 10am-10:45am. All information and registration is available on the Berkshire Running Center website.

The events are fundraisers on January 30th, for The Vanessa Marcotte Foundation and the March 13th for Carter LaCasse, 8 yrs old of Pittsfield, who is facing a battle with a rare form of Leukemia. Donations for the raffle for the March event can be made by contacting Shiobbean Lemme at info@berkshirerrunningcenter.com.

