Berkshire South Announces Free Community Thanks Supper Take-Out

Berkshire South Regional Community Center at 15 Crissy Road in Great Barrington is now taking reservations for their free Community Thanksgiving Supper Take-Out meal. As noted in a media release the dinner is offered the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, this traditional Thanksgiving meal is available through reservation. The meal is FREE to the community. Reservations for meals will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Berkshire South Executive Director, Jenise Lucy made the following statement about the dinner.

In grateful celebration of those who supported our vital community this year. We are pleased to offer this free meal to those needing a little extra help, to our local essential workers, and to all our local community friends.

Meals can be requested for delivery for those who are homebound, or for drive-through pick-up in the Berkshire South parking lot at either 3 p.m., 4 p.m., or 5 p.m. on Nov. 24. All meals will be provided cold with instructions for reheating.

On the menu for this delicious meal (prepared by local volunteers and chefs) is turkey with gravy, root veggie hash with roasted butternut squash, mashed potatoes, stuffing, broccoli and cheddar gratin, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie, and bread with butter.

RESERVATIONS ARE REQUIRED

To make a reservation, call 413-528-2810 EXT. 0

or click here to make a reservation online.

Berkshire South thanks the community for making this program possible, especially to Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, Guido’s Fresh Marketplace, Big Y, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Nourishing Neighbors donors. Berkshire South states that this would not have been possible without their generous volunteers and their local chef team including Chef Tommy Lee, Peter Platt, Hank Ferlauto, Eric Percy and friends.

About Berkshire South Regional Community Center

Berkshire South Regional Community Center is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization open to all, regardless of ability to pay. The center's mission is to build a sense of community and common purpose throughout the region, and to enhance the recreational, educational, cultural, health and social well-being of the residents of the Southern Berkshires.

