Berkshire South Offers A Series Of Distanced Galas

Berkshire South Regional Community Center located at 15 Crissey Road in Great Barrington, Massachusetts invites everyone to check in on their "Together Apart" series consisted of FREE on-line events via Zoom as your participation helps out a worthy cause. Donations are welcome to assist in various critical community programs throughout south county.

BSRCC Executive Director Jenise Lucey reiterated:

"Adults and children throughout our community rely on Berkshire South as a safe and welcoming place where they can thrive--connect with others, participate in our programs, care for their mental and physical health, perhaps enjoy a free weekly hot meal. To finance the important work here, our center depends heavily on the funds raised at this annual gala. this year, the funding is even more important".

BSRCC Board Chair, Ethel Patterson also commented on how your assistance in this cause is very important as we try to rebound together from after effects of The COVID-19 pandemic:

"We operate on a very tight cash flow at the best of times. Even with significantly reduced staffing, it's very challenging day to day when our earned revenue is down by 43% from this point last year".

The first on-line Zoom event takes place this Thursday, October 29th with a chance to win a fabulous door prize as participants can learn how The Community Center has been assisting the people of our community during these trying times. You can join in on the FREE Zoom event by accessing this link

You can also purchase tickets for a delicious meal prepared by Peter Pratt of the Old Inn on the green delivered to your door or "Nourish Another" and your contribution will go towards assisting one of your neighbors in need. tickets also include The Gala Box of Party Essentials that is compiled by The Shop by Only In My Dreams events.

BSRCC member Margaret Hornick recently purchased a pair of tickets to lend a hand for this worthy cause in south county:

"I've used The Center since the time it opened. I have seen the many ways it helps and the many community programs that are offered. There is so much that goes on at Berkshire south that brings people together . I'm very concerned with how they will make this work. When i saw an opportunity to help, I wanted to support The Center and Jenise's efforts"

For more information or to purchase tickets to this week's gala, log on here

(The following information was obtained by WSBS courtesy of a press release from Berkshire South Community Center for on-air and on-line usage)

(photo image courtesy of Berkshire South Community Center)